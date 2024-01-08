Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.99. 7,194,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,859. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.