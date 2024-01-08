Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $16.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 2.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,526 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,118,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,373,000 after purchasing an additional 148,627 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

