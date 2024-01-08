Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.01. 523,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,510. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

