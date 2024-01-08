Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,278 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,504,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,697,637. The company has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

