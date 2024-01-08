Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $3.70 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,949.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,348 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,375.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,501,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $107.11. The stock had a trading volume of 780,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,411. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

