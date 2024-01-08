Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137,528 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $553,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of PSEP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.46. 20,659 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $546.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

