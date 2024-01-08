Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,056 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,626,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,863,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,772,000 after buying an additional 443,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after buying an additional 529,394 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,565,000 after buying an additional 518,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 870,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

