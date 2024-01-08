Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,275 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.51. 1,665,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

