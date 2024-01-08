Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,004 KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA KRBN traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.28. 29,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,982. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $41.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

