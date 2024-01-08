Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,866 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20,500.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $96.04.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

