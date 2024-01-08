Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $1.68 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,600,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,390,773. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

