Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 306,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,075,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 1.4% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GJUN. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

GJUN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.65. 5,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

