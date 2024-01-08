Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QTJA. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 10.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 274,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 34.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,379 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (QTJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

