Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,502 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 181,998 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 756,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

