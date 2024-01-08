Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 875,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101,937 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Altria Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 306,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 298.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $41.50 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

