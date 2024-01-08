Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,997. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

