Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT trimmed its stake in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,278 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 0.14% of Altus Power worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altus Power by 88.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after buying an additional 2,553,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $12,973,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Altus Power by 116.9% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,115,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 601,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altus Power by 71.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 490,886 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Altus Power Stock Performance

AMPS traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 366,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,361. Altus Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,742,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,694,907 shares in the company, valued at $147,742,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,560.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $945,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

