Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 500 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60.

On Friday, November 3rd, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $3.86 on Monday, reaching $149.10. 46,715,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,928,156. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.22.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

