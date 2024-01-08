Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.10

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 1436250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Up 98.7 %

Insider Activity at Ambrx Biopharma

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,307,311 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,138,103.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,231,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,307,311 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,504,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $42,847,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,837,000 after buying an additional 3,720,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $27,552,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,282,000 after buying an additional 1,116,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $15,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

