AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 343,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. Corporate insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AMC Networks by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AMC Networks by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AMC Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

