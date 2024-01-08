American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.28. 991,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,070. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.78. The company has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

