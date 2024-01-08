American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 51,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 48,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.23. 963,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,403. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

