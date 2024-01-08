American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $19.50 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 99.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

