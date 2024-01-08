Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 2.5% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. BOKF NA raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.88.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.69. 45,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,166. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.83. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $386.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

