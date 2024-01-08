Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Amgen by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 683,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,799,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 108,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,745. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $305.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.42.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

