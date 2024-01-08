Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.24% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 669,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,384. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMLX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

