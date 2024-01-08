Analysts’ Downgrades for January 8th (AMGN, BKE, BSX, EQNR, FLXS, FSM, HRTX, MMYT, NGD, PYPL)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 8th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

