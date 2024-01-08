Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alteryx (AYX)

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/2/2024 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $48.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2023 – Alteryx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $48.25 price target on the stock.
- 12/19/2023 – Alteryx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.
- 12/18/2023 – Alteryx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 12/15/2023 – Alteryx was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.
- 12/15/2023 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2023 – Alteryx is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Alteryx Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:AYX traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 894,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,472. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.
