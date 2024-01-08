Analyzing enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) & SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for enVVeno Medical and SeaStar Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

SeaStar Medical has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 771.08%. Given SeaStar Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

This table compares enVVeno Medical and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -75.99% -69.47% SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -961.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares enVVeno Medical and SeaStar Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$24.67 million N/A N/A SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

