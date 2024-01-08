Analyzing Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) & GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI)

GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GSV and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get GSV alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSV 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 2 12 10 0 2.33

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $255.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

82.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of GSV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GSV and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $19.47 billion 2.71 $7.85 billion $20.94 10.81

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Risk & Volatility

GSV has a beta of -153.02, meaning that its stock price is 15,402% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GSV and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSV N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 26.52% 23.48% 14.56%

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats GSV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSV

(Get Free Report)

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GSV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.