Analyzing Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -23.98% -5.39% -1.97% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 6.37% 12.91% 2.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Veris Residential and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 1 2 0 2.67 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Veris Residential currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.62%. Given Veris Residential’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Veris Residential pays out -25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veris Residential and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $355.02 million 3.97 -$52.07 million ($0.82) -18.63 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.15 million 1.75 $520,000.00 $0.06 23.17

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veris Residential beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

