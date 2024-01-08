Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.42.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $4.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.09. 509,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.67.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

