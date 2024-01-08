APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock Position Trimmed by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. cut its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 593,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 201,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,577,000 after purchasing an additional 90,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on APG shares. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:APG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.45. 497,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.