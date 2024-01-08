Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.96

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 83580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.32 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of -3.51.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

See Also

