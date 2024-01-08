Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Christopher Heery Sells 7,598 Shares

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arcellx Stock Performance
Shares of Arcellx stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 513,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $6,151,000.
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
