Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Christopher Heery Sells 7,598 Shares

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of Arcellx stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 513,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLX shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $6,151,000.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

