Ardelyx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 20,805 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average volume of 5,946 call options.

Ardelyx Stock Up 20.1 %

NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,378,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,019. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.93. Ardelyx has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ARDX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ardelyx

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $49,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,904.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 47.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 278.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after buying an additional 97,951 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 2,237,993 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.