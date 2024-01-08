Argyle Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.16. 571,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,015. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

