Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 1.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $99.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,328. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.