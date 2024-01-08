Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys 750 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.80. The stock had a trading volume of 708,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,704. The company has a market capitalization of $163.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $305.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

