Argyle Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.1% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.84. 1,078,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,666. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.