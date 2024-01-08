Argyle Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 137.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 436,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,390. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.