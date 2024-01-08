Argyle Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 162,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 274,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

TFC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.63. 2,601,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,350,695. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

