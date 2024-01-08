Argyle Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,163. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.25 and a 200-day moving average of $265.02. The stock has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.