Argyle Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $80.52. 7,249,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,275,322. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

