Argyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after buying an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after buying an additional 642,737 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $71.94. 896,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,615. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

