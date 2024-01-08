Ariose Capital Management Ltd Grows Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares during the quarter. ACM Research comprises approximately 7.7% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.37% of ACM Research worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,429,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,857,000 after acquiring an additional 201,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 242,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACMR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

ACM Research Trading Up 0.2 %

ACMR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 686,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,906. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,436,146.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,436,146.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,750 shares of company stock worth $2,431,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

