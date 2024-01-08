Ariose Capital Management Ltd Has $24.22 Million Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 324.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,755 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy makes up 13.7% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.04% of Daqo New Energy worth $24,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 155,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,449,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,709,000 after purchasing an additional 483,254 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 68.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 34.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 17,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 570,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,541. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $484.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

