Ariose Capital Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 204.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 332,334 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 24.3% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,052,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,945,209. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.