Ariose Capital Management Ltd Invests $7.98 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 4.5% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.57.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $458.20. 507,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,658. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

