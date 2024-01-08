Ariose Capital Management Ltd Raises Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 313.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,253 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 18.2% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Trip.com Group worth $32,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 183.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,300 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 33,265 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 444.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 137,503 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 55,169 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $7,647,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.9 %

TCOM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.